The insurance industry has been rocked by accusations that it hasn’t honoured contractual obligations to pay out on business interruption claims, and is leaving firms without a lifeline when they need it most.

But while some of the contracts involved in policyholder disputes are, to an extent, ambiguous, others leave little room for discussion.

Hiscox, QBE and Aviva are among the insurers looking down the barrel at lawsuits in the coming days and months.

NS Insurance took an in-depth look at why some insurers are more vulnerable than others to lawsuits, and the key is in how their wording can be interpreted.

