London-based insurtech Urban Jungle has raised £2.5m in new investment and is targeting growth despite the current pandemic.

The new round was contributed to by private equity firm Eka Ventures, alongside former Prudential UK CEO Rob Devey and Octopus Group CEO Simon Rogerson.

The total investment reached by Urban Jungle is now £6.2m, and Devey has also joined the company’s board as a non-executive director.

Urban Jungle CEO Jimmy Williams said: “We are still focused on growth, despite the pandemic, and will be using this funding to bring in more operational staff and expand our reach.

“Despite the lockdown, our business has remained robust, although the nature of claims has changed somewhat.

“There have been fewer phones stolen or lost as people aren’t going out much, but there’s been a lot more tea and coffee spilt on laptops.”

