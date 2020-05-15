Two major UK home insurance companies say they’ve seen no increase in accidental damage claims since the lockdown began.

Both LV= and Direct Line told NS Insurance they haven’t seen the expected jump since the UK-wide lockdown began in 23 March.

This despite a recent warning from insurance price comparison firm GoCompare that consumers undertaking DIY, or allowing indoor ball games, among other risk-inducing activities, needed to ensure they were covered for accidents.

Direct Line said it’s too early to tell what impact the UK lockdown has had on claims for accidental damage in the home, and LV= believes its own customers may be delaying making them until they’re comfortable having somebody in their house to make repairs amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the lockdown period, we have seen a similar number of accidental damage claims in the home, with laptops, chest freezers and bikes topping the list of items claimed for,” said LV= general insurance claims director Martin Milliner.

“Now that lockdown measures are being gradually lifted, we would anticipate claims to rise over the coming weeks, as people become more accepting of tradespeople working in their homes safely.”

