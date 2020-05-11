Chinese insurer Ping An was named the most valuable insurance brand, while Poste Italiane topped an index for the strength of its brand

The top 100 most valuable insurance brands in the world are at risk of losing up to $100bn in brand value as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

The Brand Finance Insurance 100 2020 report says the insurance industry has been hit particularly hard by the global health crisis, potentially wiping out 20% of brand value for these companies.

Parts of the industry have been accused of failing to fulfil policies for affected customers but firms that have scored well displayed a willingness to get involved in community responses to the coronavirus.