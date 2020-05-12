Remote working will benefit home insurance firms through higher premiums if it continues after Covid-19 lockdown ends, says an analyst.

An increased risk posed to these firms as more of their customers work from home will result in higher premiums, while the opposite will be true for commercial cover providers, which will see a decrease in risk as fewer people occupy office space.

This is according to GlobalData insurance analyst Yasha Kuruvilla, who believes the greater work-life balance, as well as the expected reduction in business overhead costs, will make remote working more commonplace after the impact of the virus than before.

“Working from home could increase the risk at a property due to expensive equipment being stored there – as could regular visitors to the property due to increased theft or liability risk,” he said.

“On the other hand, businesses will not need as much office space and will have fewer contents on their premises, reducing the premiums on commercial property policies.

“This shifts risk away from commercial property towards home insurance, and premiums generated in the two business lines will need to be adjusted accordingly.”

