American giant Liberty Mutual has reported $247m in investment losses on its public equities portfolio, amid the market volatility caused by Covid-19.

The insurer reported the figure in its Q1 results for 2020, along with a further $576m in unrealised losses.

These further losses were recorded on its fixed-income investments – typically government or private bonds – but will only be considered ‘realised’ if they’re sold by Liberty Mutual.

The unrealised losses, along with a net-income drop of $150m on the same period in 2019, contributed to a 2% reduction in equity for the firm.

Addressing the potential for further losses in its statement, Liberty Mutual said: “Looking ahead we expect the insurance impact to be similar to what we have experienced for a moderately sized catastrophe loss.

“The lines of business we expect to be the most exposed to losses related to the pandemic include trade credit, general liability, workers compensation, and event cancellation, among others.

“With respect to business interruption, we do not expect to have material losses based on the contractual language in our policies.”