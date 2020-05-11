Canada-based La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services has unveiled its plans to offer free coverage for its insureds to help reduce the financial burden associated with Covid-19 hospitalisation.

The company said that the move is aimed at Canadian customers with a critical illness, who acquired insurance individually, and not through group insurance offered by an employer.

The benefit includes a lump-sum amount of $2,000, covering the insured, the spouse and children, aged 18 or lower, who live at the same address as the insured.

La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services board chairman and CEO Jean St-Gelais said: “La Capitale is listening to what its members need, and we believe that this type of coverage can help reduce the financial stress when a family member is hospitalised.

“Our mission as a mutual company has always been to value and protect what our members hold most dear. This measure affects thousands of families in all provinces across Canada.”

