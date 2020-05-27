An amendment made by Illinois representative Kelly M. Burke has proposed the creation of a task force in her state to study the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses, and the potential need for changes to interruption cover.

The proposal was made on 21 May through an amendment to the Government Emergency Administration Bill, and stated that the task force shall include a representative based in Illinois from a national trade association that represents insurers who hold a significant amount of commercial insurance market share.

The task force would have no more than 10 members appointed from the Illinois Department of Insurance as well as the wider industry, and would report its findings and recommendations for legislation to the state Governor and the General Assembly by December 31, 2020, and be dissolved on the same date in 2021.

The bill and its amendment were approved by both houses of the Illinois General Assembly on 23 May and await final sign off from state Governor JB Pritzker.