HSBC Insurance is set to take full ownership of HSBC Life Insurance (HSBC Life China) by acquiring the remaining 50% stake from its joint venture partner The National Trust (NT).

The fee for the deal was not disclosed, but the boss of the company explained that the impact of Covid-19 won’t stop HSBC from expanding into the Asia Pacific region – a key part of its long-term strategy.

HSBC Chief executive Noel Quinn said: “Despite the current difficult environment engendered by the Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to take steps to implement our growth strategy.

Further outlining the rationale for the deal, the firm’s global chief executive for life insurance Bryce Johns added: “The increase of our stake in the joint venture demonstrates our strong commitment to continued investment in mainland China, on track to be the largest insurance market in the world.

Read the full story