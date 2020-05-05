HSBC Insurance is set to take full ownership of HSBC Life Insurance (HSBC Life China) by acquiring the remaining 50% stake from its joint venture partner The National Trust (NT).
The fee for the deal was not disclosed, but the boss of the company explained that the impact of Covid-19 won’t stop HSBC from expanding into the Asia Pacific region – a key part of its long-term strategy.
HSBC Chief executive Noel Quinn said: “Despite the current difficult environment engendered by the Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to take steps to implement our growth strategy.
Further outlining the rationale for the deal, the firm’s global chief executive for life insurance Bryce Johns added: “The increase of our stake in the joint venture demonstrates our strong commitment to continued investment in mainland China, on track to be the largest insurance market in the world.