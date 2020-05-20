Hospitality Insurance Group Action (HIGA) has confined its planned group action lawsuit over denied business interruption claims to two insurers – QBE and Aviva.

Legal representative Mishcon De Reya – which is also handling a group action against Hiscox – is calling on all hospitality industry businesses with relevant policies to join the group action by 5 June.

The firm plans to move forward on 10 June, with the aim of issuing a claim as soon as possible thereafter.

According to the Mishcon, the relevant wording can found within the following:

Aviva: Material Damage & Business Interruption Policy

QBE: Hotel Insurance Policy, Leisure Combined Policy, Business Combined Insurance Policy and Nightclub and Late Night Venue Policy

HIGA is now writing to all its applicants inviting only those policyholders with these insurers and specified policies to confirm that they remain interested in participating in a funded group claim.

Mishcon said the firm is still in negotiation with third parties to obtain legal funding.

