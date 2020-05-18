Bermuda-based insurer Hiscox will face legal action “within days” over £40m ($49m) of denied UK business interruption claims, according to Mishcon De Reya — the legal counsel of the Hiscox Action Group (HAG).

After assessing how viable a group action lawsuit would be, Mishcon said the group had a “good chance” of success — advice that secured a deal from Harbour Litigation Funding to cover its legal costs.

Mishcon opted for a “expedited arbitration claim” — a type of commercial lawsuit that avoids the public court system in favour of a ruling by a sole arbitrator to speed up the process.

The legal firm also believes Hiscox could be on the hook for further costs if it can prove the insurer violated a piece of legislation governing claim payments.

