T​he total confirmed cases of Covid-19 passed 3,529,408 globally and the daily confirmed recoveries reached a new peak of 65,151 on 1 May.

The global mortality rate of Covid-19 is now over 7%, with the total deaths count at 248,025.

Since the outbreak, over a third of confirmed Covid-19 cases have recovered.

Spain, Italy, France, and Germany – along with many other European countries – eased up the restriction further.

However, the UK experienced an increase in its daily confirmed cases on 30 April and 1 May, which might be a sign that the country is not ready to reduce the restrictions.

​The US appears to have passed the transmission peak, though more time is needed to monitor the situation especially with phased opening up of the country.

For Russia, the daily confirmed cases has been increasing sharply over the past week.

Iran’s confirmed cases show a slight increase which might be as a result of the government’s decision to open up public places in certain regions of the country.

Bahram Hassanpourfard, MPH, GlobalData epidemiologist