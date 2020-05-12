Globally, the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 have reached more than 4,194,000, with over 286,000 deaths and 1,464,000 recoveries.
Russia now leads the Eurasian region with over 232,000 confirmed cases, ranking second highest in the world following the US.
Of the top 10 most affected countries outside of the US and Russia, the majority are experiencing a decrease in daily cases, with the exception of Brazil and Iran, with over 169,000 and 109,000 cases, respectively.
Meanwhile, India eases lockdown restrictions by restarting its train network, one of the world’s largest in the world, despite rising infections.
While passengers will wear masks, the sheer number of passengers and tight quarters is concerning; more than 54,000 people have made reservations
Natasha Karim, MPH, managing epidemiologist at GlobalData