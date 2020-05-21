Globally, the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 have reached more than 4,900,000, with over 323,000 deaths and 1,690,000 recoveries.

Brazil accounts for most of the daily confirmed cases in Latin America. However, countries to watch will be Peru, Mexico, and Chile as each continues to experience a record number of daily cases.

Brazil, Peru, Mexico, and Chile have each set a record high of new daily cases. In Europe and North America, the daily confirmed cases continue to decrease in majority of the countries.

It has been accepted that children are not the group most at risk from Covid-19.

However, as schools have started to reopen in Europe, it remains unclear whether they are “super-spreaders” and transmit the infection even if they are asymptomatic.

Bishal Bhandari, PhD, senior epidemiologist at GlobalData