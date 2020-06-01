Globally, the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 have reached more than 6,185,000, with over 372,000 deaths and 2,648,000 recoveries.

In Europe, Asia, and the US, coronavirus has likely peaked as recoveries rise and the number of new infections decline.

In Latin America the pandemic continues to spread. Brazil is now the fourth highest country in the world by death count. As the largest country in South America, it remains an area of major concern as cases continue to rise, and the availability of testing and treatment remains limited.

In the US, protests swept the nation over the weekend, leading to mass gatherings nationwide – creating potential hotspots for disease spread.

Despite the positive trends seen in moving past the peak of the pandemic, the risk of a second wave remains high.

Qatar currently has the highest incidence rate of disease in the world at nearly 2,000 cases per 100,000 population and is one of the hardest-hit regions in the Middle East.

Topias Lemetyinen, MPH, managing epidemiologist at GlobalData