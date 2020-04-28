Nearly 2,994,690 confirmed cases and 207,270 deaths of Covid-19 have now been reported globally.

In the US, New York State has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases (288,076 confirmed cases).

New York City has seen a decline in daily confirmed cases. In light of the decline, New York State is considering easing lockdown restrictions.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed concerns because studies have not confirmed that one-time infection with Covid-19 leads to immunity.

Data reported from South Korea has shown that about 2% of recovered patients tested positive a second time, and quarantine facilities in Wuhan, China, also reported that between 5% and 10% of recovered tested positive a second time.

As many nations are also easing or planning to ease lock-down measures, close monitoring of the situation is important to prevent second waves.

Ana Fernandez Menjivar, MSc, senior epidemiologist at GlobalData