Globally, the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 have reached more than 5.11 million, with over 333,000 deaths and 1.95 million recoveries.

Cases have been rising sharply in Latin America, with Peru, Mexico and Chile each continuing to experience a record number of daily cases or deaths.

Meanwhile, Brazil is set to overtake Russia with second most number of cases in the world after the US.

Cases in India are rising at the fastest pace in Asia with a record number of daily new cases.

Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, is reporting a sharp rise in new cases and will be the one to watch in the near future.

Indonesia is struggling to keep the spread of infection under reasonable control compared to neighboring countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Bishal Bhandari, PhD, senior epidemiologist at GlobalData