Indian insurtech Digit Insurance has laid out a growth target for 2020 of between 25% and 30%, despite the impacts of Covid-19.

The company, which is backed by Indo-Canadian billionaire investor Prem Watsa through his firm Fairfax Holdings, said it sees health and motor insurance as the primary drivers for growth.

Digit Insurance head of marketing and online sales Vivek Chaturvedi told The Hindu Business Line that growth in its motor book is likely to be subdued while the country is in lockdown.

But despite this, he still expects the company to outgrow the wider general insurance market in the country, with one reason being its plan to target small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

“While the economic growth may come down this fiscal, we should still be doing better than the industry,” he told the Indian news outlet.

“While the Indian economy runs on SMEs, insurance penetration is low.

“After Covid-19, there is a big demand among SMEs for group health products for their workers.

“However, for their factories, that piece of insurance is not there, and that will be a focus area for us,”

Digit Insurance provides online-only insurance coverage for travel, mobile phones, bikes, cars, homes and medical needs.