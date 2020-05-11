The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) say pandemic coverage can’t be achieved without state involvement to share some of the risk.

Speaking to Reuters, Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the organisation, was clear that retroactively changing the terms of insurance would be wrong, but that going forward, the state would need to be involved in pandemic coverage, as it’s a risk the industry cannot control.

“If we really want to build more resilience in our societies against situations like this pandemic, there is clearly a need to have in place mechanisms to cover it,” he said.

“To be honest, I think it’s only possible by combining public and private elements. I don’t think this is possible for the insurance industry alone to cover it.”

Momentum is already building in the UK for a government scheme for pandemic insurance similar to Flood Re and Pool Re – through which it shares the risk of flooding and terrorist attacks respectively.

Industry veteran Stephen Catlin currently heads up a steering group of prominent insurance CEOs looking into the possibility of such a scheme for Britain.