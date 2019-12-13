The existing workforce will join Ethos Broking as part of the deal and the office premises will be retained

Image: Ethos Broking acquires Hugh J Boswell to the Group. Photo: Courtesy of Ethos Broking

Hugh J Boswell Limited is a chartered commercial and personal lines insurance broker based in Norfolk, managing £22m GWP. Established over 100 years ago, the business operates from a single office in Norwich, employing 62 individuals and led by Managing Director, Peter Foster.

The existing workforce will join Ethos Broking as part of the deal and the office premises will be retained.

Commenting on the deal, Des O’Connor, Group CEO said: “We have been hugely impressed with the business that Peter and the team have built. Hugh J Boswell is a well-established business with a great brand, which is underpinned by its reputation for excellent customer service. The support and investment from Ethos Broking will bring the added fire power needed to further strengthen the business in East Anglia and beyond.

“Bringing Hugh J Boswell into the fold feels like the perfect way to end 2019. It’s been a hugely successful year for our regional partners and I’m incredibly proud of what Richard Tuplin and the team are continuing to build. Ethos Broking continues to be a force to be reckoned with and we’re excited to move into 2020 with a strong acquisition pipeline.”

Hugh J Boswell MD, Peter Foster added: “Over the last several years we have concentrated our efforts on building the business organically and as a result of the fantastic team we have in place, the business has gone from strength to strength. However, we would like to further our growth ambitions and felt that Ethos Broking were the ideal fit for us and will support us in taking the business to the next level.”

Hugh J Boswell will continue to trade under its own brand.

Source: Company Press Release