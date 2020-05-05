The economic forecasts for the biggest Western nations affected by Covid-19 have been revised downwards once again — with the UK seeing a particularly steep drop-off, writes Nicu Calcea.
Italy’s GDP is expected to drop by more than 9.3% in 2020, according to the latest forecasts from GlobalData.
France’s GDP is set to drop by 7.3% during the year, the UK’s by 7.0% and Germany’s by 6.3%.
The UK saw the biggest downwards revision from last week, when it’s economy was expected to shrink by just 5.4% in 2020.
The news came on the day the UK registered the highest known Covid-19 death toll in Europe.
The US economy is now expected to shrink by 5.2%. Japan’s is expected to shrink by 4.3%, slightly less than the 4.4% forecast last week.
Stock markets have generally remained stable across all markets in our tracker.
Covid-19 macroeconomic dashboard
We are using exclusive dynamic figures provided by GlobalData analysts to track key economic indicators in major world economies hit by Covid-19.
Deaths from the virus are plotted alongside the indexed performance of each country’s major stock exchange and the number of “active jobs” – jobs open for applications across all major industries.
Figures are tracked daily from 1 March 2020.