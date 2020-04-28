Global economic forecasts for major western nations hit by Covid-19 have been revised downwards again – with Italy’s GDP now set to drop by more than 8% during the year.

The latest figures from GlobalData suggest the UK’s economy will shrink by 5.4%, France’s by 6.0% and Germany’s by 5.2%. All three of those forecasts are worse than similar figures produced the previous week.

Japan has witnessed an even sharper dip in its economic prospects after a rise in Covid-19 cases led to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declaring a national state of emergency.

GlobalData now predicts negative GDP growth of 4.4% for Japan across 2020 – down from a predicted 3.2% the previous week.

Overall, the global economy is now expected to shrink by 2.2% in 2020 – a slight improvement on the 2.3% predicted the previous week.

That is mainly down to relative success in containing major coronavirus outbreaks to Europe, North America and parts of Asia – so far.

Major stock markets indices in the UK, France, Germany and Italy were stable this week but remain at below 90% of pre-pandemic levels.