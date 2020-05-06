The number of crimes recorded in Northern Ireland has fallen by nearly a third in the five weeks starting 23 March — giving us a first glimpse of how the Covid-19 lockdown has affected crime in the UK, writes Nicu Calcea.

The figures, released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland today, show that all major types of crime have seen a downwards progression since the beginning of the lockdown.

Sexual offences in particular were down by nearly half (48.8%) compared to the same period last year, with robberies down by 43.9%.

Drug offences were down 39.3% and burglaries by 39% as people spend more time in their homes.