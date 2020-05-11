Between 25 million and 43 million Americans could lose their employer-sponsored health insurance as unemployment is expected to rise to 20%, according to new research from non-profit health organisation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The group said more than half of the newly jobless will obtain Medicaid coverage in states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), while only about one-third will receive it in the 15 states that have not expanded the program. The current Department of Labour figure for unemployment is 14.7%, but independent think-tank the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) believes the actual number is more likely between 19% and 23.6%. EPI policy director Heidi Shierholz said: “only about two-thirds of coronavirus-related job losses are showing up as unemployed… Further, about 7.5 million workers are likely being misclassified as ’employed, not at work’ instead of ‘temporarily unemployed.”

Insurance giant Marsh has predicted higher prices for commercial coverage throughout 2020. The firm already revealed that prices were up 14% globally in the first quarter. But Dean Klisura, president, global placement and advisory services at Marsh, told Reuters that the upward trend was occurring before the impact of Covid-19 manifested itself in losses. He added however, that the pandemic will likely have an impact on pricing for the rest of 2020. According to Marsh, pricing for property risks increased 15%, financial and professional lines rose nearly 26%, and casualty increased 5%.

Admiral reports UK garden-fire claims have trebled amid stay-at-home period. The insurer’s home insurance data revealed garden-related fires accounted for two fifths (39%) of all fire claims since the end of March. David Fowkes, Head of Household Underwriting at Admiral, said: “We’ve definitely seen a recent spike in the number of fire claims related to barbecues, bonfires and the burning of garden waste since lockdown began. We’ve seen three times as many claims for fires caused by barbecues and bonfires compared with the same period in 2018 and 50% more than the same period last year – and we’re still getting more claims reported to us as lockdown continues.”