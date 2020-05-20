The Night Time Industries Association has claimed that it has heard “countless stories” of insurers giving written confirmation to policyholders that they’re covered for coronavirus-related losses, and then denying a claim later down the line. In one example, that of security services firm Senate Group, it’s claimed the insurer Hiscox sent a written confirmation in February before the lockdown that said it would pay out up to £100,000. Despite this, the Bermuda-based provider has denied Senate Group a payout, and others, claiming its “core policy wordings do not provide cover for business interruption as a result of the general measures taken by the UK government in response to a pandemic”.

The channel for submitting evidence to the FCA for consideration when it brings a test case on business interruption issues to the High Court closes today, according to the regulator’s website. On 15 May the FCA put out a call for evidence from any business with a disputed claim it believed should be paid, and was denied wrongly. Each of these cases will be assessed by a legal team led by Herbert Smith Freehills partner Paul Lewis, before they’re brought to the High Court for a ruling. The regulator has said that the outcome of the ruling will only be legally binding on the claimants and insurers involved in the test case, and will not prevent others from taking legal action over a denied claim. The aim however, is for the outcome of the case to provide “persuasive guidance for the interpretation of similar policy wordings and claims,” according to the FCA.