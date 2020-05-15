The British Dental Association (BDA) is exploring legal avenues after insurers refused to pay its members’ business interruption claims. The organisation claimed 70% of its members said they could only remain financially stable for the next three months. International law firm Brown Rudnick is examining policies affecting dental practices to assess how viable legal action would be. It is now working with grassroots BDA members who have organised on social media to gather relevant evidence, and hopes the conclusion from Brown Rudnick will allow them to engage with the FCA, as the regulator seeks a high-court ruling on business interruption claims.

Republican senator Rick Ward has pulled a proposal to force insurers in the state of Louisiana to cover business interruption claims on a retroactive basis. Ward’s bill would have made it mandatory for insurers in the state to pay out on business interruption claims made since March 11, regardless of whether they had an exclusion for disease or pandemic risk. After being faced with resistance in the Senate from Louisiana insurance commissioner Jim Donelan, who said insurers couldn’t afford that scale of pay outs, the proposal was removed from the bill.

French giant AXA recorded a 60% decline in UK commercial and retail motor claims since the Covid-19 lockdown began, the Insurance Times has reported. The news comes after other insurers in the country recorded claim reductions of up to 70%, which has coincided with calls for them to pass on some of the savings to consumers who are making them possible by staying off of roads during lockdown. Admiral and LV= have made moves to compensate policyholders for their part, but the rest of the industry has neglected to do the same, instead claiming drivers can call and adjust their policies to reflect the decreased risk they pose.