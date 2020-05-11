The number of Covid-19 deaths has continued to fall, with all the countries with the highest death tolls reporting a general downwards trajectory when looking at a rolling average of deaths.

The figures today are likely to be skewed downwards by the “weekend effect” – so daily progress might seem better than it is.

The US continues to record the most deaths in the world, recording 731 yesterday – more than double the UK, which had 268 deaths.

However, both countries seem to be on a slow downwards trajectory.