There were 69,401 new Covid-19 cases confirmed yesterday, bringing the global total to 3,041,764.

Our daily coronavirus dashboard shows that the number of new cases is in stable decline across the world.

There was a slight uptick in the number of new deaths in all countries in our dashboard except the UK, most likely owing to the fact some hospitals do not report deaths that happened over the weekend until the following week.

Nevertheless, all major countries – including the US, which has taken longer to pass its peak – have seen their numbers decrease by considerable margins compared to last week.