The number of people dying from Covid-19 rose again yesterday, following a dip in reporting over the weekend.

Some 4,067 people died, with Italy and France seeing their numbers rise compared to Sunday.

However, the number of new deaths continued to remain below the figures seen this time last week, with both the US and UK seeing numbers decline compared to Sunday.

At least 251,537 people have now died across the world from the virus.

Confirmed cases rose by 76,326.