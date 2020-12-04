Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation’s leading provider of home service solutions, has partnered with GloveBox, an insurance technology that allows policyholders to manage all of their insurance in a single, centralized digital platform. As leaders in providing digital solutions, both Cinch and GloveBox are excited to advance their shared mission of simplifying home management for consumers nationwide.

“Seamless digital experiences are now an expected part of life, and our new partnership with GloveBox is the latest example of our efforts to provide maximum convenience and value to our clients and their customers,” said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. “Partnering with GloveBox represents another step for Cinch as we expand the delivery of our industry-leading solutions to the property & casualty (P&C) insurance market.”

Founded in 2019, Denver-based GloveBox has quickly established itself as an innovator within the P&C insurance sector by drastically simplifying the customer experience while significantly reducing service costs for independent insurance agents and carriers. Dedicated to removing the frustrations out of buying for an independent agent, GloveBox enables policyholders to manage all their insurance policies by way of direct-to-carrier and direct-to-agent capabilities. Through the new partnership, Cinch home protection plans will be the first non-insurance product offered via GloveBox’s all-in-one platform.

“As prior agents, we got fed up with the confusion and frustration that independent insurance clients were experiencing when it came to servicing their policies,” said Ryan Mathisen, CEO and Co-Founder, GloveBox. “This technology is our answer back to the independent channel and the agency response across the country has been overwhelming. Things like home appliance breakdown was, and always has been, a large coverage gap that exists for most policyholders. This partnership with Cinch will allow consumers to fill this gap with a completely digital offering of their product suite, with a completely digital point of purchase directly in GloveBox.”

With over 40 years of success in the home management industry, Cinch has a proven track record of creating highly valuable solutions for companies and their customers across seven vertical markets. The new collaboration with GloveBox follows the launch of several new partnerships, most recently with industry disruptor Kin Insurance.