Price comparison website comparethemarket.com has revealed average quotes given through its service are at their lowest price point in four years.

According to its data, the average premium quoted on the site was £722 ($881) in April 2019, but was £679 ($830) in the same month just passed in 2020 – an annual decrease of £43 ($52).

The firm has seen a decline of £33 ($40) in car insurance prices from March to April, as well as a total fall of £56 since February – when the effects of the Covid-19 began to take hold in the UK.

Head of motor insurance Dan Hutson said: “As the Government lockdown has led to fewer cars on the road, there has been a drop in claims, possibly allowing some insurers to offer lower prices to customers.

“The latest reductions in car insurance costs are good news for drivers and should help to ease some pressure from those who are concerned about their household finances.”

One particular beneficiary the price comparison firm highlighted was younger drivers, who typically pay the highest premiums in the market.

“Drivers aged between 17-24 stand to benefit most from the latest reductions in car insurance prices, as premiums for this age group have dropped by £69 month-on-month during April, a total decrease of £154, or 12%, since February,” Hutson adds.

“With young drivers facing higher driving costs than any other age group, and 63% of those aged 16-24 having previously said they will no longer be able to afford to run a car if motor costs rise, this reduction in premiums should go a long way in keeping our younger drivers on the road.”