Gross written premium (GWP) in South Africa is set to decline in 2020 as businesses shut up shop and the country’s economy falters, says an analyst.

GlobalData insurance analyst Deblina Mitra believes businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, facing a standstill in activity, will cause a slowdown for insurers.

“South Africa responded early to the pandemic, and entering lockdown before there were many cases will help its recovery,” she said.

“However, the country had already experienced a recession in 2019, so this will further weaken its economy.

“Considering the adverse economical impact, insurers need to brace for not just potential claims but also a general decline in business.

“One area for growth will be in cyber insurance. The potential threat associated with cyber incidents during the pandemic is expected to promote the need for cyber insurance products in the country.”

According to GlobalData forecasting, the total value of GWP in the South African market is expected to decline by 3.1% in 2020, rather than the 3.4% increase expected before the pandemic hit.

The industry is then expected to recover, with analysts predicting a 1.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) up to 2023.