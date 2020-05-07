Insurers are expected to ramp up investment in AI as they’re forced to reconsider spending priorities as a result of Covid-19, according to one analyst.

GlobalData senior insurance analyst Beatriz Benito believes the need for operational savings and efficiencies will steer providers towards the technology as their finances are hit in different ways by the virus.

“At a time when insurers are moving towards discontinuing the sale of products and waiving deductibles, the adoption of technology such as AI, which offers the prospect of operational savings and efficiencies, is likely to captivate the industry’s interest,” she said.

According to GlobalData’s 2019 Quarterly Tech Trends Survey, 67% of firms in the insurance industry are currently using AI.

Although 90% of firms believe that AI will have a disruptive influence on the sector, its adoption remains lower than that of several other technologies, including cloud computing (83%), big data (78%), and the Internet of Things (70%).

The application of AI is broad and may be used across different areas of the insurance value chain, but investments in this technology are expected to focus on speeding up claims and detecting fraud.

So far, the Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in a spike in the number of claims across several business lines, including travel insurance and business interruption policies.

AI eliminates the need for any face-to-face contact between customers and agents to submit claims, and as social distancing measures are expected to remain in place to some extent, Benito believes submitting claims digitally will become paramount to insurers.

“Covid-19 is bound to accelerate the use of AI in claims processing regardless of whether insurers opt to invest directly in the technology or through partnerships.

“These investments will ultimately benefit customers through more streamlined processes, faster claim resolutions, and quicker payouts,” she added.