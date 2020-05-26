Welsh insurer Admiral has reported an increase in the number of insurance claims caused by drivers crashing into parked cars since the UK lockdown began.

The Cardiff-based firm said 29% of the claims it received since 23 March, the date the government made it mandatory for all but key workers to stay at home, have been related to a driver hitting an unattended car.

In the six weeks prior to this date, it recorded a figure of 19% for this type of claim, and Admiral said the increase has made it the most likely accident to be reported by its customers.

Admiral head of claims Lorna Connelly said: “Regardless of how many cars are on the roads, it’s important that drivers remain vigilant at all times and stay alert to their surroundings while behind the wheel.

“If you do hit another vehicle or wildlife, it’s important to contact your insurer as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Admiral did see other types of claims decrease, and appears to still expect a general decrease in the number of claims recorded during lockdown.

