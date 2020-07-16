Plans are also in place to launch Zurich’s intermediary products more widely on the Protection Platform in due course

Zurich Insurance’s headquarters in Zürich, Switzerland. (Credit: Zurich.)

Zurich has launched on to UnderwriteMe’s Protection Platform. Its Life Insurance and Life & Critical Illness direct-to-consumer products will initially be available on Money Supermarket’s version of the platform.

Plans are also in place to launch Zurich’s intermediary products more widely on the Protection Platform in due course. This will enable other distributors, including advisers, to access “buy now” prices from Zurich alongside all other insurers on the UnderwriteMe software.

Nilesh Patel, Head of Sales and Marketing at UnderwriteMe, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Zurich to our list of Insurer partners on the Protection Platform. The platform is experiencing another record year in 2020* and so to add another strong insurance brand like Zurich will further improve our proposition.”

The Protection Platform allows customers to access multiple products from multiple insurers in one place. It is based around a single underwriting question set for multiple lives, products, and insurers, improving the customer experience and eliminating the need to re-key data. It also includes a full integration with research experts Defaqto, allowing in-depth product comparisons.

Peter Hamilton, Head of Retail Protection at Zurich, said: “We’re really pleased to launch life and critical illness products on to the Protection Platform. These offer comprehensive protection with a simple application process. Customers can also access free support services and flex their cover up or down as their lives change.

“This initial collaboration via MoneySupermarket extends our reach and allows us to provide more customers with much needed protection.”

Source: Company Press Release