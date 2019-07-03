Worldwide Facilities has acquired Benchmark Management Group, a managing general agent and wholesale insurance broker serving the retail agent community with an array of specialty products.

“We are extremely pleased that Tim and Shawn Makowski and their team are joining our company. Benchmark’s business provides us with a broader geographical footprint and product offering for our MGA platform. Tim’s underwriting background, acumen and integrity as well as his penchant for identifying and satisfying the needs of customers are the hallmarks of the company’s founding. Shawn exemplifies Benchmark’s core values of client first, relationships matter and demanding excellence of self in service of the customer,” commented Ron Austin, President of Worldwide Facilities.

Tim Makowski, President of Benchmark, said, “We have shared values, a similar culture and complementary products which creates an increased value proposition to our customers, markets and employees.” Shawn Makowski, Vice President of Benchmark, added, “The Benchmark team is excited and energized about joining the Worldwide Facilities platform. Our underwriting capabilities and markets, brokering skills and customer base are expanded when combined with Worldwide Facilities’ capabilities. We look forward to this next chapter for our business.”

Marsh, Berry & Company, Inc. served as the financial advisor to Benchmark.

Source: Company Press Release