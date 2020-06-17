WorldFirst’s global network will enable brokers and their customers to collect, convert and pay all over the world – helping to remove the barriers and frustrations of international trade while remaining totally compliant

WorldFirst EMEA managing director Daniel Howe. (Credit: WorldFirst.)

International payment facilitator fintech, WorldFirst has joined the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) as an Associate Member.

WorldFirst was born out of the desire to create a real alternative to the big banks. Since launching in 2004, it has been committed to making the movement of money around the world easier, faster, safer and cheaper and 250,000 customers have now used their services to send more than $70bn around the world.

WorldFirst’s global network will enable brokers and their customers to collect, convert and pay all over the world – helping to remove the barriers and frustrations of international trade while remaining totally compliant.

Daniel Howe, Managing Director EMEA, at WorldFirst said: “Our customers really value the flexibility and certainty our services provide. Businesses benefit from holding free overseas accounts in up to 10 different currencies and the ability to collect, hold and make payments globally in more than 130 currencies all with our award-winning 24-hour customer service. We are sure that brokers will appreciate the ease of making international transactions through us which is why we are delighted to have become a BIBA Associate Member.”

Steve White, BIBA’s Chief Executive, concluded: “The world is changing while international trading continues and solutions to effect these are essential. That is why we welcome WorldFirst aboard.

Source: Company Press Release