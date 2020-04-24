Martin & Rowland Insurance is a full-service, independent insurance agency that offers clients with personal lines, workers compensation, life and health, and other insurance solutions

Martin & Rowland Insurance acquired by World Insurance Associates. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

US insurance brokerage firm World Insurance Associates has acquired Connecticut-based Martin & Rowland Insurance for an undisclosed price.

Martin & Rowland Insurance is a full-service, independent insurance agency that offers clients with personal lines, life and health, workers compensation, and other insurance services.

Headquartered in Prospect, the insurance agency was established in 1845. The agency is said to represent various insurance companies apart from having affiliations with sales brokers and brokerage offices.

As an independent agent, the company is said to have the ability to compare the most appropriate coverage for its customers at the best possible price.

Martin & Rowland Insurance president and CEO Sherwood Rowland said: “We look forward to growing with World and are excited to offer additional insurance options and resources to our clients.”

Headquartered in New Jersey, World Insurance Associates offers asset and lifestyle protection to individuals and businesses with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services.

World Insurance Associates CEO comments on Martin & Rowland Insurance acquisition

World Insurance Associates CEO and co-founder Rich Eknoian said: “We are thrilled to welcome such a reputable, well-established company to our team. Martin & Rowland’s extensive experience and expertise in the insurance industry is a great opportunity for us to expand our capabilities in the state of Connecticut.”

The New Jersey-based insurance brokerage firm is said to have made 57 acquisitions since its founding in 2012. The insurance broker caters to its customers from 40 offices located across 10 states and Washington, DC.

Earlier this month, World Insurance Associates secured an undisclosed investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm. The insurance brokerage started this month with the acquisition of Mazzotta Insurance Agency based in Providence, Rhode Island in a move to expand in the New England region.