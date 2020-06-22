Dan Woron is an independent agency that offers value-added services and helps its clients to receive affordable rates for the policy coverages

World Insurance Associates buys Dan Woron Agency. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

US-based insurance agency World Insurance Associates has acquired Port St. Lucie, Florida-based Dan Woron Insurance Agency for an undisclosed amount.

Dan Woron is an independent agency that offers value-added services and enables its clients to provide affordable rates for the policy coverages. The insurance agency is focused on homeowners, auto, business, and life coverage, along with retirement and employee-benefit products.

Operating in Treasure Coast and South Florida territories since 1982, the firm has been maintaining longstanding relationships with carriers, empowering them to provide better options and solutions to their clients.

Dan Woron Agency owner Daniel Woron said: “We look forward to offering expanded products and resources to our clients as part of World, and being part of World’s ongoing success.”

World Insurance Associates is a full-service insurance brokerage providing asset and lifestyle protection with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses.

It has completed 63 acquisitions since it was established in 2012 and serves its customers from 49 offices in 12 states and Washington, DC.

World Insurance Associates CEO and co-founder Rich Eknoian “We are excited to have Dan Woron Agency as part of our growing World Insurance team. “This acquisition expands our representation in Florida to four offices.”