World Insurance Associates completes 53rd acquisition with Virginia Insurance Partners. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

World Insurance Associates LLC (WIA), a Top 100 Insurance Agency, announced today that it acquired Virginia Insurance Partners on February 1, 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Virginia Insurance Partners (VIP) is an independent insurance agency that offers its clients commercial, personal, farm, life, and benefits policies throughout the state of Virginia. VIP prides in their ability to service their accounts with the personal touch one would expect from a neighborhood insurance agency.

Virginia Insurance Partners will continue to operate from three locations within the state of Virginia – Stuarts Draft, Shenandoah, and Amelia.

Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World Insurance Associates, said, “Virginia Insurance Partners is a natural fit for us as we continue to expand in the region. We are excited for the team at VIP to join our growing World family.”

“Becoming a division of World Insurance Associates will allow us to provide even more options for our clients so we can best match the right policy with the appropriate coverage for every customer,” stated Charles “Chuck” Schuelke of Virginia Insurance Partners. “We look forward to working with the WIA team and growing together for years to come.”

