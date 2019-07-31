The acquisitions will expands the presence of World Insurance Associates in Florida

Image: World Insurance Associates acquires West Coast Insurance Group and Combs Insurance. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

World Insurance Associates LLC, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, expanded its presence in Florida with the acquisitions of West Coast Insurance Group and Combs Insurance on July 1, 2019.

West Coast Insurance Group of Saint Petersburg, Florida, brings expanded Florida insurance markets and 15 experienced employees to the World Insurance Associates organization. West Coast Insurance Group serves its clients by reducing insurance costs, reducing gaps in coverage and reducing or eliminating exposure to risk, and properly covering all aspects of its’ clients’ risk.

Combs Insurance, located in Vero Beach, Florida, provides outstanding insurance products to Indian River County and surrounding areas. Established in 1992, Combs Insurance specializes in insurance for individuals and families and brings personal service and attention to detail to all its customer interactions.

Gregory D. Leifer, CLU, of West Coast Insurance Group joins World Insurance Associates as Principal. He stated, “We are excited to be a part of World’s expansion in Florida and to be able to provide additional programs and benefits to our clients as a division of World Insurance Associates.”

“Expanding our presence from Plantation, Florida to include Vero Beach and Saint Petersburg will greatly impact our ability to serve our current clients with Florida properties and businesses,” said CEO and co-founder of World Insurance Associates LLC, Rich Eknoian. “We warmly welcome Greg Leifer and his team and Combs Insurance to our organization.”

