World Insurance Associates acquires Virginia-based agency. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/savit keawtavee.)

World Insurance Associates (WIA), a Top 100 Insurance Agency, announced today that it acquired Lindberg & Associates of Poquoson, Virginia, on July 1, 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Lindberg & Associates is an independent insurance agency that provides all forms of property and casualty insurance and employee benefits programs. The insurance professionals at Lindberg & associates have more than 50 years’ experience and expertise in Petroleum Insurance, Trade and Artesian Contractors, Equipment Dealers, Specialty Contractors, Hotels, Motels, and Property Management.

“Our founding principle has always been to treat every customer as you would like to be treated. This ideology has allowed us to maintain great client and carrier relationships throughout the years,” states Jim Lindberg, who joins WIA as Manager of the Lindberg & Associates Insurance unit. “We are excited to continue and expand upon these relationships as part of the World Insurance team.”

Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World Insurance Associates LLC, states, “Lindberg & Associates’ expertise in various specialty insurance programs adds value to our organization. We warmly welcome them to the World family.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Legal counsel for Lindberg & Associates Insurance was not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release