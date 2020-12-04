World Insurance Associates (WIA), a Top 100 Insurance brokerage, has announced that it acquired Insurance Solution Network, (ISN) of Villa Park, IL on November 1, 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ISN has been serving the Chicago area for over 30 years. ISN provides a range of insurance solutions to meet the needs of its clients. The firm is a generalist but specializes in light manufacturing and employee benefits.

“With the acquisition of ISN, WIA now has a location in the Chicago-area and a stronger presence throughout Illinois,” states Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “We are excited to grow in this region with ISN, helping them to strengthen their relationships with current clients and providing them the resources to gain new clients.”

“Throughout our over 30-year history, we at ISN have been able to build and grow a solid customer base in the Chicago area. Now it is time for us to enter our next phase of growth, and we are happy to be doing so alongside WIA,” said Daniel Berlin, President of ISN.

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Scali Group advised WIA on the transaction. Connell Foley provided legal counsel and The Manhattan Group advised ISN on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.