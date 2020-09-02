Countywide Insurance Agency provides quality insurance products for individuals and businesses in New York and Florida

World Insurance Associates acquires New York-based insurance agency (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/IndypendenZ.)

World Insurance Associates, a Top 100 Insurance Agency, announced today that it acquired Countywide Insurance Agency of Jefferson Valley, NY, on July 1, 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Countywide Insurance Agency provides quality insurance products for individuals and businesses in New York and Florida. With over 60 years of experience and product knowledge, the team at Countywide provides diverse and adaptable coverage options to clients to ensure the highest value.

Robert Strauss, who joins World as Manager of the Countywide Insurance Agency unit, states, “We’re committed to developing and nurturing long-term relationships with our clients and carriers. Our partnership with World Insurances Associates allows us to do so with the backing and resources of a nationally recognized company.”

Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World Insurance Associates LLC, states, “We warmly welcome Countywide Insurance Agency to the World Insurance team.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Legal counsel for Countywide Insurance Agency was Veneruso, Curto, Schwartz, and Curto, LLP. Policastro & Associates advised Countywide Insurance Agency on the transaction. No other advisors or diligence firms were disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release