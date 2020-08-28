Peoples Insurance offers insurance services including personal, business, commercial, life, long-term care, disability, and bonds

World Insurance Associates acquires Peoples Insurance (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay.)

World Insurance Associates (WIA) has acquired Topeka, Kansas-based insurance agency Peoples/Commercial Insurance Services (Peoples Insurance) for an undisclosed amount.

Peoples Insurance Group is a locally-owned independent insurance agency that offers insurance services including personal, business, commercial, life, long-term care, disability, and bonds.

The company was originally established in 1917, in Rossville, Kansas, as a commercial bank property and casualty agency, dubbed Rossville Insurance Agency. The agency was acquired by Ron Lutz in 1974, shifting the corporate offices to Topeka in 1990, continuing offices in Rossville and Silver Lake.

Peoples Insurance Group vice president Erin Lesser said: “After having worked this summer with the WIA team to form a partnership, we are very excited that WIA recognises the hard work and dedication from the entire Peoples Insurance Group team.

“We would not be where we are today had we not had support from our amazing customers and our team. I am thrilled to say that nothing is changing, Mike and I plan to continue working at the agency and our team is staying with us.”

WIA offers risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services

WIA is a full-service insurance brokerage providing risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses.

Established in 2012, in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, the company has completed 71 acquisitions and serves its customers in 13 states and Washington, DC, through its 53 offices.

For the transaction, Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla offered legal counsel to WIA, while Smith Law Firm provided legal counsel for Peoples Insurance Group. Scali Group served as an advisor to WIA.

WIA CEO and co-founder Rich Eknoian said: “We warmly welcome Peoples Insurance Group. We look forward to working closely together and expanding our presence in Kansas.”

Peoples Insurance Group president Michael Lesser said: “We are excited by the opportunity to grow alongside World and are confident that this new partnership will allow us to best cater to the needs of our customers and employees.”