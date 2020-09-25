This is the second acquisition for Westland Insurance in the province of Saskatchewan

Westland Insurance to acquire Innovation Credit Union’s insurance operations. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Innovation Credit Union’s insurance brokerage business. The transaction is expected to close and be effective October 1, 2020.

Westland Insurance’s new retail offices, located throughout Saskatchewan, support the company’s expansion strategy to broaden its reach in Saskatchewan and to serve more communities across Canada. This is the second acquisition for Westland Insurance in the province of Saskatchewan.

“We are delighted to be expanding Westland’s presence in Saskatchewan,” said Jason Wubs, CEO of Westland Insurance. “The insurance brokers of Innovation Credit Union are deeply rooted in their communities, they truly care about their clients’ needs, and they are a great addition to our existing presence in Saskatchewan.”

“We know that our staff and clients will benefit from Westland Insurance’s exemplary product offering and reputation as both an employer and service provider,” said Tim Sletten, Innovation Credit Union’s Chief Wealth Officer. “And we believe that the transition to Westland Insurance will be a rewarding experience for all.”

With these acquisitions, Westland Insurance will be adding five branches and 36 employees in Saskatchewan. Post-acquisition, Westland will have over 1500 employees and 129 offices in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Source: Company Press Release