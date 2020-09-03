The insurance brokers acquired by Westland Insurance are King Insurance, Johnson Agencies, Hedderick Insurance Agencies, and Nauroth & Associates

Westland Insurance Group, a Canadian property and casualty insurance brokerage, said that it has acquired four brokerage firms in Canada, for an undisclosed price.

The insurance brokers acquired by the firm are King Insurance, Johnson Agencies, Hedderick Insurance Agencies, and Nauroth & Associates.

Westland Insurance said that the new retail offices, which are located across the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba, support its expansion strategy of catering to more communities in Canada.

King Insurance, which was established in 1962, is a family-owned brokerage based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The firm’s professional insurance advisors are said to have expertise in residential, auto, life and disability, and business insurance.

Johnson Agencies, which has been operating since 1967, is said to have been addressing the insurance requirements of Leduc, Alberta, and the surrounding regions. The company offers residential, auto, recreation, life, commercial, farm, and travel insurance.

Hedderick Insurance Agencies, which is based in Pincher Creek, Alberta, has been operating since 1949. It offers residential, commercial, auto, recreation, and farm insurance.

Nauroth & Associates is a family-owned broker which has been catering to the Prince George, British Columbia region for more than 25 years. Its advisors are said to have expertise in auto, residential, commercial, life, and travel insurance.

Through the acquisitions, Westland Insurance adds four branches and more than 30 professionals across Canada. The company now has around 1,500 employees and over 120 offices located across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Westland Insurance CEO comments on the acquisitions

Westland Insurance CEO Jason Wubs said: “This is an exciting time for Westland as we continue our strategic expansion across Canada. These acquisitions strengthen our presence in western Canada, and, for the first time, provide us the opportunity to support clients in Manitoba.

“These are all client-focussed agencies with deep roots in their communities, and they are perfectly aligned to Westland’s core values. Their professional advisors will continue to provide the same great service, and we are excited to welcome our new team members to the Westland family.”