The acquisition of MIG Insurance will help Westland Insurance Group to expand its presence across Manitoba Province through MIG’s eight offices

Westland acquires Canadian insurance agency. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann.)

Westland Insurance Group, a Canadian property and casualty insurance broker, has completed the acquisition of MIG Insurance Group.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1995, MIG Insurance Group is a Portage La Prairie, Manitoba-headquartered insurance agency.

It offers residential, auto, life, travel, recreation, farm and commercial insurance services. The firm has a workforce of more than 50, spread across eight offices in Manitoba Province.

Westland Insurance president and chief operating officer Jamie Lyons said: “We’re excited to be expanding our footprint in Manitoba with such a prominent and well-respected broker, and we are fortunate to be partnering with MIG’s owners, the Gilbert family, in a province that’s very important to Westland.

“MIG is an innovative, digitally advanced brokerage focussed on providing product solutions that exceed customer expectations. We look forward to serving our customers in Manitoba, and would like to welcome the whole MIG team to the Westland family.”

Westland can now serve more communities in Manitoba

Through the deal, Westland Insurance expects to serve more communities in the province and across the country.

MIG Insurance Group president and CEO Brian Gilbert said: “This is a great fit for MIG and we are thrilled to be joining Westland Insurance.

“Our values align and both companies share a deep commitment to our communities, and I know that our customers and employees will greatly benefit from this partnership.”

In September this year, Westland had acquired four insurance brokers in Canada including King Insurance, Johnson Agencies, Hedderick Insurance Agencies, and Nauroth & Associates.

The insurance brokerages are located in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba and are expected to support the firm’s expansion strategy to serve more communities across the country.