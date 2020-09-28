WestJet increased the Covid-19 insurance coverage limit to C$200,000 for travel to or from the US, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe including the UK

WestJet expands Covid-19 travel insurance coverage. (Credit: Jackie Evans from Pixabay.)

Canadian airline WestJet has enhanced its Covid-19 travel insurance coverage from C$100,000 ($74,794) to C$200,000 ($149,588) and included passengers travelling to, across, or from the US.

The announcement expands the airline’s existing Covid-19 travel insurance offering for guests travelling to Mexico, the Caribbean and European nations, including the UK, to include the US.

The enhanced coverage applies to bookings made from 18 September 2020, offering up to a maximum of C$200,000 to eligible guests, at no additional charge. The coverage has been increased by C$100,000.

WestJet passengers who booked any of its air-only reservation including its vacations bookings for travel to and from the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe, including the UK, and inbound to Canada are eligible for the coverage for up to 21 days.

Passengers who reserved one-way travel are eligible to receive the coverage for up to seven days.

WestJet chief commercial officer Arved von zur Muehlen said: “Our research shows that a lack of Covid insurance is a considerable barrier to travel and our guests were seeking the inclusion of U.S. destinations to our travel insurance offering.

“Eligible guests travelling to and from the destinations we serve can now have an added layer of confidence knowing they are covered for up to $200,000 CAD against unforeseen medical costs related to Covid-19 when booking with WestJet.”

The Covid-19 travel insurance policy covers emergency medical and hospital costs

The company has partnered with travel insurance products and traveller claim services provider TuGo to provide the Covid-19 travel insurance.

TuGo’s Covid-19 travel insurance policy for WestJet guests ensures medical and related expenses, including medical treatment in hospital if a guest tests positive for Covid-19 during their trip.

The coverage provides emergency medical and hospital costs up to C$200,000 for outbound travellers diagnosed with Covid-19 outside of Canada, while on a trip.

The company will pay the ‘Trip interruption coverage’ in case the Canadian Government’s travel advisory changes to ‘Avoid all travel’ during any of the travel destinations.

The policy ensures emergency transportation back to Canada or home country, including repatriation of up to C$5,000 ($3,740), in case of related death.

Also, the travel insurance provides up to C$150 ($112) for quarantine meals and commercial accommodation expenses per day, or up to C$300 ($224) per family, up to 14 days, and around C$500 ($374) for a one-way economy flight home, unexpected meals and commercial accommodation expenses combined.