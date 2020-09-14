The airline intends to offer the Covid-19 travel insurance for those who made any WestJet air-only reservation on or after 18 September 2020

WestJet to provide Covid-19 travel insurance. (Credit: Paul Davey/Wikipedia.)

Canadian airline WestJet has unveiled its plans to launch Covid-19 travel insurance coverage for qualified guests travelling to Mexico, the Caribbean and European nations, including the UK.

The company intends to offer the Covid-19 travel insurance for those who made any WestJet air-only reservation on or after 18 September 2020, for travel to and from Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe and inbound to Canada.

WestJet has partnered with travel insurance products and traveller claim services provider TuGo to provide the new Covid-19 travel insurance.

TuGo CEO Patrick Robinson said: “TuGo is excited to partner with WestJet to offer Canadians an opportunity to travel again.

“With our shared focus on the health, wellness and safety of travellers, it’s a natural fit for our two Canadian-owned and operated companies to come together to equip and support Canadians in this ‘next normal’.”

WestJet to provide new Covid-19 travel insurance at no additional charge

The airline said that its new insurance cover is automatically applicable for qualified guests who booked the travel tickets from 31 August 2021, for up to 21 days, at no additional charge.

The travel insurance is also offered for one-way travel reservations, with up to seven days coverage.

TuGo’s travel insurance coverage for WestJet guests includes an emergency medical and hospital costs up to CAD100,000 ($75,854), for outbound travellers diagnosed with Covid-19 outside of Canada.

The offer provides the same amount for emergency medical and hospital costs for travellers diagnosed with Covid-19 while visiting Canada.

If a traveller tests positive for Covid-19 on the trip, the insurance covers quarantine accommodation costs of up to CAD150 ($113) per day to a maximum of 14 days.

Also, the travel insurance provides up to CAD100,000 ($75,854) per each insured inbound and outbound guest, against ambulance transportation and air evacuation costs associated with Covid-19, and Covid-19 repatriation costs of up to CAD5,000 ($3,792) in case of death.

WestJet chief commercial officer Arved von zur Muehlen said: “We know Canadians are seeking reassurance and our guests can now have confidence knowing they are protected against unforeseen medical costs related to the pandemic when choosing to book with WestJet.

“Safety measures have been implemented across our entire travel journey and providing our guests peace of mind during their travels is worth the investment we are making to ensure the safest travel experience for our guests.”